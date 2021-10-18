Two bodies found

Two people, including a bus cleaner, were found dead in separate locations in the city on Sunday.
The body of a man was found in a steel box in a nullah in the Saadi Town area within the limits of the Sacchal police station. Police said the identity of the deceased person was yet to be ascertained.
Quoting initial investigations, police said unidentified persons had torturing the man to death and dumped his body after putting it in a steel box. A case has been registered.
Separately, a man was found dead inside a water tank on a plot in the Baldia Town area within the limits of the Ittehad Town police station. Police said the deceased lived in Ittahad town and was a cleaner of a mini-bus.
Police suspect that the man was strangled by unidentified suspects. Further investigations are under way.
