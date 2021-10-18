Northern bowl Balochistan out cheaply in U19 cricket match

RAWALPINDI: Balochistan Blues were bowled out for 182 against Northern Blues in Pool B match here at Shoaib Akhtar Stadium as the second round of the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship Sunday commenced simultaneously at six venues.

Basit Ali top scored with 43 while Mohammad Waheed contributed 28 not out. Abu Bakar scored 25 runs. Aamir Hussain took three while Affan Ishaq and Abidullah took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Northern Blues reached 136-4 at stumps. Hussain was batting on 70. Sajjad Ali took two wickets.

In another Pool B fixture being played at the National Ground in Islamabad, captain Rizwan Mehmood’s superb 146 off 202 balls helped Sindh U19 Blues post 273 all out in their first innings. Rizwan smashed 17 fours and three sixes in his innings. Talha Ahsan scored 38, Mohammad Zahid took four wickets for Southern Punjab U19 Blues.

At the close of play, Southern Punjab Blues were reeling at 29-3 in their first innings.

In Pool B fixture that commenced at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues were rolled over for 159 in their first innings against Central Punjab U19 Blues. Chaudhary Shujah top-scored for KP U19 Blues with 54 while Maaz Ahmed Sadaqat scored 39 runs. Arham Nawab and Ali Asfand took three wickets each.

In reply, Central Punjab U19 Blues had reached 161 for two after 38 overs batting. Captain Hasnaat Abbas scored 67 off 75 balls (12 fours). Opener Usama Zahid was batting on 63 (102 balls, nine fours, one six).

In a Pool A fixture being played at the Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Balochistan Whites were sent packing for 138 in their first innings against Northern Whites. Mohammad Muddasir top scored with 31 runs.