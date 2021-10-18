Clinton leaves California hospital

LOS ANGELES: Former US president Bill Clinton was released from a California hospital on Sunday after spending five nights in treatment for an infection.

Clinton, arm in arm with his wife and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, gave a thumbs up after he walked slowly out of the hospital and shook hands with staff in front of television cameras.

Clinton, 75, "was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Centre today," said a statement by UC Irvine doctor Alpesh Amin released via a Clinton spokesman.

"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," added Amin, who oversaw the team of doctors treating the former president.