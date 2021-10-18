Clinton leaves California hospital

LOS ANGELES: Former US president Bill Clinton was released from a California hospital on Sunday after spending five nights in treatment for an infection.
Clinton, arm in arm with his wife and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, gave a thumbs up after he walked slowly out of the hospital and shook hands with staff in front of television cameras.
Clinton, 75, "was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Centre today," said a statement by UC Irvine doctor Alpesh Amin released via a Clinton spokesman.
"His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," added Amin, who oversaw the team of doctors treating the former president.
MOSCOW: A Russian actress and a film director returned to Earth on Sunday after spending 12 days on the International...
WARSAW: Thousands of people demonstrated in Warsaw on Sunday against pushbacks of migrants at the Polish-Belarusian...
NORFOLK, Va: Voting rights advocate Stacy Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry...
LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince William will bestow his inaugural "Earthshot" environmental prize at a...
PORT-AU-PRINCE: About 15 American missionaries and family members were kidnapped on Saturday by a gang outside the...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said Turkey was in talks with the United States to buy F-16...