Rome holds run-off election for new mayor

ROME: Romans began casting ballots on Sunday in a runoff mayoral election, with a close race expected in an Eternal City plagued by garbage, transport and wild boar troubles.
The two-day vote was being held in the capital a day after a large anti-fascist demonstration and amid allegations of anti-Semitic and pro-fascist behaviour from the centre-right’s candidate.
The centre-left’s Roberto Gualtieri, a former economy minister, was favourite to beat right-wing Enrico Michetti, a lawyer and radio host, according to polls.
Michetti, 55, was last week hit by accusations of anti-Semitism over an article he wrote last year that was unearthed by a left-wing newspaper.
