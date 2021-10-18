Russia reports record daily virus cases again

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday reported a new record for coronavirus infections for a fourth day in a row, a day after the worst-affected country in Europe set a new death toll high.
There were 34,303 new infections and 997 deaths registered in the country over 24 hours, according to the official toll.
On Saturday, Russia recorded 1,002 deaths -- the first time daily deaths hit the one thousand mark -- and 33,208 new infections. The climbing Covid-19 statistics come as the nation’s vaccination drive is at a standstill and with few restrictions in place.
The Kremlin, which says authorities have to ensure "the economy continues working", has avoided re-introducing major measures despite calling the vaccination rate unacceptably low.
