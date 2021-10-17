686 dengue cases reported in Sindh between Oct 1 and 15

The vector borne diseases department of the Sindh Health Services Directorate General recorded 686 dengue cases in the province from October 1 till October 15.

As per the statistics shared by the Sindh health department on Saturday, a majority of dengue cases were detected in the Karachi division.

Of the 686 total cases of the viral disease in Sindh, 364 were reported from the Karachi division, with the highest number of 88 cases from District East of the city.

A total of 84 cases of dengue were reported from District Korangi, 81 from District Central, 50 from District South, 38 from District West and 23 cases were reported from District Malir.

In the meantime, as many as 242 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were registered in the Hyderabad division and 73 cases in the Mirpurkhas division of the province.

Two and three cases were registered from the Larkana and Sukkur divisions of Sindh respectively. Four dengue cases were detected in the Shaheed Benazirabad divison.

No death due to dengue, however, has so far been reported in Sindh in the month of October.