Four die of coronavirus in Sindh as another 308 infected

A total of four patients of Covid-19 died in Sindh during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll of the viral disease in the province to 7,529. In the meantime, 308 new cases of Covid-19 emerged after 11,592 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued on Saturday. He said that after the recent deaths, the mortality rate of Covid-19 in the province was calculated to be 1.6 per cent.

Shah explained that the diagnosis of 308 new cases through 11,592 samples meant that the current detection rate of the viral disease in Sindh was 2.7 per cent. He added that so far 6,220,639 tests had been conducted in the province, against which 464,569 cases diagnosed, of which 96 per cent (446,184 patients) had recovered, including 246 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said that currently there were 10,856 active patients of Covid-19 in the province. Of them, 10,574 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centres and 254 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 248 patients infected with the novel coronavirus was stated to be critical, and 14 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the statement, of the 308 new cases, 44 were detected in Karachi, including 14 in District East, 12 in District Korangi, nine in District Central, seven in District South and two in District Malir.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 41 new cases, Sanghar 37, Kamber-Shahdadkot 29, Jamshoro 20, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Sujawal 16, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar 14 each, Badin 11, Shikarpur 10, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sukkur seven each, Larkana five, and Ghotki and Jacobabad had four new cases each.

The CM urged the people of the province to follow the standard operating procedures issued by the government to successfully deal with the contagious disease.