126 beggar kids rescued

LAHORE : The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 126 beggar children from across the provincial capital during last month. In a press statement issued here on Saturday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out at various points of the city on a daily basis due to which a clear decrease in child beggars was observed.

She added that around 92 beggar boys and 34 beggar girls have been taken into custody during last month.

The chairperson said that a total of 503 beggars, destitute and neglected children, have been taken into custody from various districts of Punjab during last two weeks.

The children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for legal custody of destitute and neglected children.

CPWB Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that owing to continuation of rescue operations, the number of begging children was declining.

She informed that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of CPWB in Punjab, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end menace of child beggary.