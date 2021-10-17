Fawad condoles with Pervaiz Malik’s family

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad offered condolences with the grieving family of MNA Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, who died a few days back, during a visit to Malik’s residence here Saturday.
The Federal Minister remained with the bereaved family for some times and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Member of National Assembly (MNA) from PML-N.
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also offered Fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.
