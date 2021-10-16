Buzdar inaugurates Viqar-un-Nisa Women University

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the Viqar-un-Nisa Women University here.Addressing a ceremony held at the university, he said a total of 21 universities are being set up in Punjab. He said that there are 60 women colleges in the Rawalpindi division for the higher education of girls. “We took solid steps to bring far-reaching changes in the field of education and health. We are working hard to bring visible changes in the province.” The Punjab government is pursuing a policy to equally develop all areas of the province, he said, adding that education and health are among top priorities of the government. He informed that 124 percent health budget was increased this year while 29% budget for school education was enhanced besides 286% increase of budget for higher education. He informed that so far, 10,574 scholarships worth over Rs 273 million have been given to talented and deserving students.