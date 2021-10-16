Govt ordered to launch operations against industrial units emitting pollutants

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Friday directed the Punjab government to launch operations against the industrial units involved in emitting greenhouse gas emissions and dangerous pollutants.

The judge observed that the court was doing its best to curb smog over the past two years but the problem lies in the execution of state policies.

Earlier, the petitioner through his counsel stated that the climate change was the biggest threat to the country as Pakistan was fifth most vulnerable country regarding the climate change. The judge adjourned the case for one week directing the government to submit compliance reports.