Deliberate attempts made to undermine Pak-US ties: FO

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan is not the only issue of importance between Pakistan and United States as far as bilateral relations are concerned and Islamabad is of view that this relationship is progressing in a healthy manner.

“We are focusing on building a stand-alone and comprehensive partnership that taps the inherent merits and benefits of a broad-based relationship between our two countries, which as you know, has also been mutually beneficial in the past and has helped advance our shared interests”, said the spokesman at the Foreign Office during the weekly presser, while commenting on the recently concluded visit of the US Deputy Secretary of State.

“The visit to Pakistan showed the significance of Pakistan-U.S. ties, and the machinations by certain quarters, let me say that Pakistan and U.S. have a long and rich history of mutually beneficial partnership”, he added.

Ms Sherman during her recent visit to Pakistan underscored the importance of long-standing relationship between Pakistan and the U.S.

“There were wide ranging discussions that touched on various areas of bilateral cooperation. State Department’s read outs and Deputy Secretary’s own tweets about the meetings confirm the broad nature of those discussions. It was agreed to continue close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan, security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, climate change, economic cooperation, and regional connectivity”, he said.

However, the Foreign Office pointed out that there are deliberate attempts by certain quarters to undermine this relationship, and they have often tried to do this through misrepresentation and twisting of facts.

He did not name India but giving an example said during Mr. Modi’s recent visit to Washington, the Indian Foreign Secretary attributed certain remarks to the U.S. Vice President with regard to Pakistan, which after checking with the U.S. side, were given to understand that it was not the case.

There were no comments by the spokesman about Moscow hosting talks on Afghanistan on October 20 in which Pakistan will also participate.

Afghanistan and India have already announced that they will participate while China, Iran and the United States have also been invited.

To a query about talks between U.S. and Taliban, the spokesman said that Pakistan supports continued, constructive engagement between Taliban and the international community.

“Therefore in our view the U.S.-Taliban talks are significant and should continue. And there have been other engagements as well, with the EU, and other countries, and we think these are positive developments”, he said.

Pakistan has been consistent in suggesting that continued, constructive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan is necessary. We note that this message has got receptivity, and this is the way forward.

“Pakistan supports continued engagement of the international community with the Afghan authorities. U.S.-Taliban talks in Doha are important in that regard. A sustained engagement will help achieve desired objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan”, he added.

To another query the spokesman said that bilateral ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia are not mutually exclusive.

On Iran he pointed out there has been very good interactions during recent visits.

“Pakistan-Iran ties have been fraternal and friendly. As immediate neighbor, we attach great importance to this relationship. We also have dialogue to address matters of mutual concern. All of this goes with our policy of friendly neighborhood. We have also been collaborating closely on Afghanistan”, he responded.

On the other hand he pointed out Pakistan’s longstanding, fraternal and special relationship with Saudi Arabia, which needed no elaboration.

“The government and people of Pakistan have special reverence and hold in highest esteem the Saudi leadership as the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques. Our two countries have always stood by each other”, he said.

Pakistan he added hoped that enhanced confidence and engagement between the two countries would foster durable peace in the region and this would be a very positive development.

To a query about ceasefire at the Line of Control the spokesman said that as a matter of policy, Pakistan wants ceasefire to be observed and respected.

“At the same time, we take all and any ceasefire violations by India seriously, and this has been a very high number in recent years. While we know how to respond to the situation, we have always favoured de-escalation. The understanding reached between DGMOs in February can be seen in that context”, he said.