Head in the clouds

The PTI government spent over a year trying to find fault/corruption in the LNG terminal built during the time Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was minister for petroleum and natural resources in the PML-N government. In addition, it accused him of buying LNG at expensive rates. The PTI government was so busy looking for corruption that it forgot to build additional LNG terminals and to place orders for LNG shipments on time to meet rising demands.

Since the worldwide demand for LNG exceeds supply, no one is willing or able to supply LNG to Pakistan. We should be prepared to suffer gas loadshedding during the winter. In the meantime, the PTI government should approach the US to grant Pakistan a special waiver to buy gas from Iran. This is the least that the US government can do for the people of Pakistan who suffered immensely during the ‘war on terror’.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad