14 killed in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE: Around 14 people died, whereas 1,094 were injured in 1,050 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of this, 610 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 488 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.
