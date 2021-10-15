 
Friday October 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

14 killed in Punjab road accidents

National
October 15, 2021

LAHORE: Around 14 people died, whereas 1,094 were injured in 1,050 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 610 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 488 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site.

More From National
More From Latest