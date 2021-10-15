‘NAB recovered Rs539 bn under present management’

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Justice has said that NAB recovered Rs539 billion from the corrupt under the present management.

He was chairing a meeting Thursday to review performance of the NAB at its headquarters.

During the meeting, it was informed that NAB had received 50,1723 complaints since its inception and 49,1358 of them were disposed of. It had authorised 16,188 complaint verifications while 15,391 of the complaint verification were completed. Of 10,297 authorised inquiries, 9,260 of them had been completed. Similarly, of 4,693 authorised investigations, 4,353 had been completed by the Bureau since its inception. A recovery Rs 819.945 billion had been made directly and indirectly, which is a record achievement on the part of the NAB.

A total of 3,760 references had been filed and 2,482 of them were decided by the accountability courts. Currently, 1,278 references having worth of Rs1335.019 billion are under trial at various courts.

The chairman said that the NAB was considered a role model among SAARC countries and selected to head its anti-corruption forum. He said the NAB is the focal department of the country under United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and it has signed an MoU with China to oversee CPEC projects in Pakistan.

He said that the NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers to further improve the standard and quality of inquiries and investigations on the basis of solid evidence.