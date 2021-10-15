Noor murder case: Zahir Jaffer, 11 others indicted

ISLAMABAD: The prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir Jaffer, was formally charged for the crime by the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

Besides Jaffer, two of the family’s employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with the Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Works, Tahir Zahoor.

Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani indicted a total of 12 individuals in the case, of which six were brought to the court from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. The remaining six were previously granted bail. All those indicted pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, the court has summoned the prosecution witnesses on October 20 and directed that the trial be commenced immediately and completed within two months.

During the hearing, the lawyer of Zahir's parents, Advocate Rizwan Abbasi, said that the evidence produced in the court had nothing to do with Zakir Jaffer, therefore, he could not be indicted for the murder.

In response, the counsel for Shaukat Mukadam, Noor Mukadam's father, said the evidence can be reviewed during the trial. “The accused is being charged, but has not been sentenced yet,” Mukadam’s lawyer said.

During the court proceedings, Zahir continued to interject remarks and said that the employees of Therapy Works had forced their way into the house.

Zahir also apologised to Shaukat Mukadam in the courtroom and begged him for forgiveness. “My life is in danger, please have mercy on me,” Zahir said.