No tension ever between govt, army in PTI rule: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said that there had never been any tension between the civil-military leadership during the PTI government’s last three years.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath’, he said that cooperation between the civilian government and the defence forces was crucial, and sometimes due to lack of understanding of process or issues, things move in the wrong direction. However, he added, the rumours being spread about the civil-military tension were totally baseless. He recalled that a lot of speculations were also expressed on the media during extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The minister said that during the Thursday meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan updated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party meeting about the crucial issues and discussed celebration of the Eid Miladun-Nabi in most befitting manner, inflation and Afghanistan situation, etc.