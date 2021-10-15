KP finalises plan for 4 integrated tourism zones

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized the master plan and feasibility study for the establishment of four different Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) to develop international standards tourist spots.

These ITZs include Ghanool in Mansehra, Mankiyal in Swat, Madaklasht in Chitral and Thandiyani in Abbottabad.

Master plan and feasibility study of ITZs were presented to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at a meeting here on Thursday, said a handout.

The chief minister agreed to the master plan which would soon be presented to the World Bank for implementation.

Briefing the meeting about these ITZs, it was informed that Ghanool ITZ would be established on 480 Kanal, Mankiyal on 754 Kanal, Madaklasht on 540 Kanal whereas Thandyani ITZ would be established on 640 Kanal of land.

These ITZs are expected to create 16,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and to attract investment worth USD 2.8 billion.

It was decided in the meeting to present these ITZs projects in the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020 to attract foreign investment.

The major components of the ITZs project include roads, pathways, tracks, water supply, solid waste management, stable supply of electricity and infrastructure development.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said there was a huge potential for the promotion of tourism in KP, and the provincial government was working to develop the tourism sector as a full-fledged industry.

He termed the completion of the master plan for the establishment of ITZs as an important development and hoped that the tourism sector of the province would be developed along modern lines with the establishment of these ITZs.