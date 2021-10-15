Nine-year-old girl molested

HARIPUR: A man sexually molested a minor girl and fled the scene after leaving her in a state of unconsciousness in the limits of Shah Maqsood police post, police and complainant said on Thursday.

The criminal act has been established in the initial medical examination of the victim, hospital sources said.

Shah Maqsood, a resident of Muhalla Donali Maira, said that his nine-year-old daughter was studying the Holy Quran at the home of a female teacher near his house.

When she left home for her class after Asr prayer, a man from the same locality identified as Shahid alias Sher Khan dragged her into the orchard where he allegedly molested her.

The accused fled the scene leaving the victim in a state of unconsciousness, said the complainant.

He added that when his daughter failed to get back home he and other family members went in search of the girl and found her lying unconscious in the orchard.

The victim was admitted for treatment in District Headquarter Hospital and a case under sections 376 of PPC and 53 of Child Protection Act has been registered in the Sera-e-Saleh Police Station. Meanwhile, the SHO Sera-e-Saleh, Ejaz Khan, said the accused had been arrested.