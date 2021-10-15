International conference: Academia, industry & govt partnership urged for economic prosperity

PESHAWAR: Participants of an international conference on Thursday stressed the need for a strong partnership among academia, industry, and government for the economic prosperity of the country.

They were speaking at the “Fourth International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering, Management and Sciences” hosted at the City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT).

The two-day moot got underway on Wednesday and concluded on Thursday after providing a good forum for the researchers to share their ideas on the subject.

The theme was “Bridging gaps through multi-disciplinary research and innovation for sustainable development.”

The conference was attended by over 250 participants from 40 national and international institutions, including scientists and researchers from industry, academia, public health professionals, clinicians, business delegates, manufacturers who exchanged ideas for collaboration for the sustainable development of Pakistan.

Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb, a known laparoscopic surgeon, was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

CUSIT President Muhammad Sabur Sethi opened the conference.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Minhaj Ul Hassan welcomed the participants. He said there was a need to pull together the knowledge that we have on different disciplines and come up with an idea to bridge the gaps to promote cross-disciplinary networking to strengthen collaborations for greater goods.

Prof Dr Attaullah Shah, VC, Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan, highlighted the key challenges in research and how the different institutions were coping with them.

Dr Hassan Daud Butt, Chief Executive Officer, KP-Board of Investment and Trade, talked about the economic development of KP in specific and Pakistan in general.

He shared the ideas about the strong partnership in the shape of a troika, including academia, industry, and government for the economic prosperity of the country.

Prof Dr Satirenjit Kaur Johl from the University of Technology Petronas, Malaysia, touched on the topic of the green economy and sustainable growth.

She highlighted how Malaysia was taking these efforts as a challenge to come up with sustainable solutions for a greener society in the era of the industrial revolution.

Prof Dr Jehanzed, VC, FATA University, dwelt at the importance of social sciences along with the developments in sciences and technology for a better future for our coming generations and to have an extremism-free society.

Prof Dr Mohammad Mujahid, Rector PAF-IAST, Haripur shared applications of nano-materials in bone regeneration.

There were other sessions as well in the conference which were on varied areas of research.

Professor Dr Razia Sultana, VC, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar, was the chief guest at one session. Professor Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar was among one of the speakers. Shields and souvenirs were distributed at the end of the moot