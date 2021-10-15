Road mishap victims laid to rest in Ghazi

HARIPUR: Five victims of the road mishap, including a bridegroom, were laid to rest in Khalo village of in Ghazi tehsil, on Thursday evening.

Family sources said that the wedding party of sons of Khwaja Munir Ahmed, a resident of Khalovillage, was on its way from AJK.

They said that both the bridegrooms, their father, paternal grandfather Khwaja Abdul Rehman and some other cousins were traveling in a land cruiser.