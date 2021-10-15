Couple, daughter shot dead over domestic issue

KOHAT: A man shot dead his maternal uncle and aunt and their minor daughter over a domestic issue in Ustarzai Payan area in the limits of Ustarzai Police Station on Thursday.
The police said that 40-year old Iftikhar Ali and his wife Rozeena and their five years old daughter were coming home when accused Qaiser Abbas, who was in waiting, opened fire on them. They said the victims received multiple bullet injuries and were killed before being shifted to the hospital.
The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police shifted the bodies to the hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused on the report of Naseem Akhtar, sister of slain Iftikhar Ali. The motive behind the killing was stated to be a domestic issue between the two families.
MANSEHRA: Former provincial minister Shahzada Gustasap Khan, who had quitted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf over the...
ABBOTTABAD: The prize distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme was arranged at...
PESHAWAR: The centralised admission test for admissions to various disciplines of allied health sciences under the...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that uniform development of the province, including Swat valley, was...
CHARSADDA: A number of shopkeepers and traders were arrested for resisting the grand operation launched by the local...
PESHAWAR: UNDP Pakistan with support from the European Union Thursday organized a consultative session here to...