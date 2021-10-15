 
Friday October 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Asean row

World
AFP
October 15, 2021

Yangon: Myanmar insisted on Thursday it would not allow a regional special envoy to meet ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the latest round in a row threatening to overshadow an upcoming Asean summit.

More From World
More From Latest