 
Friday October 15, 2021
Sisi, UK PM discuss ties

World
Xinhua
October 15, 2021

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed on Thursday means of promoting bilateral ties, especially in defense, security and anti-terrorism fields, the Egyptian presidency office said in a statement.

