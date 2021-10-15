 
Friday October 15, 2021
Maezawa ‘not afraid’ ahead of ISS launch

World
AFP
October 15, 2021

Moscow: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Thursday he had no fear ahead of his "dream-come-true" launch to the International Space Station (ISS), a Russian project aimed at boosting its space tourism credentials.

