‘US always seeks to demonise rising China’

MOSCOW: The United States will always find a reason to blame, attack, or demonize a rising China, said British writer Tom Fowdy in an article published by Russian broadcaster RT.

"The blindingly obvious geopolitical reality is that America will not accept a rival power" that weakens its Pax-Americana unipolar control since 1991, Fowdy, a political and international relations analyst with a primary focus on East Asia, wrote in the op-ed piece published on Wednesday.