Japan’s Kishida dissolves lower house

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dissolved the House of Representatives on Thursday for an upcoming general election, calling on the Japanese people for support as he seeks a public mandate for his government formed last week.

The general election is slated to be held on Oct. 31 after the four-year term of lower house members expires on Oct. 21, with campaigning to begin on Oct. 19.

In Japan's postwar history, this would be the first time that a general election was scheduled after the term has expired.

In addition, the period between the dissolution of the lower house and voting day would be the shortest.

"We need to set a new formation of the House of Representatives through the election as soon as possible and accelerate work to make our major policy items more concrete," Kishida said in a press conference in the evening.

"It is an election that will determine the future of Japan," he said, stressing that the country needs to build a new economic and social system for the post-Covid era.

"I would like to ask the people of Japan to choose the leader best able to make that future," he said.

The newly elected Japanese prime minister won the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Sept. 29 and was elected as prime minister on Oct. 4 in parliament controlled by the LDP-led coalition.