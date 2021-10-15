Biden to have audience with Pope Francis on Oct 29

Washington: US President Joe Biden, America’s second Catholic president, and his wife Jill will have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on October 29, the White House announced on Thursday.
Biden’s Vatican visit will come ahead of his participation in the G20 summit in Rome on October 30-31. From Italy, he is scheduled to travel to Glasgow for the COP26 climate change summit.
