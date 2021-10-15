 
Another migrant found dead on Poland-Belarus border

World
AFP
October 15, 2021
Warsaw: Polish police said on Thursday that another migrant had been found dead on the border with Belarus, bringing the number of people who have died along the European Union’s eastern border in recent months to seven.

