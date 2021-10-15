US, Greece expand defence ties amid Mediterranean tensions

Washington: Greece on Thursday expanded a defence agreement with the United States days after ratifying a separate deal with France at a time of high tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The agreement signed in Washington marks a deepening of US relations with a longstanding European ally despite a growing focus by President Joe Biden’s administration on Asia. Greece and the United States signed a five-year extension of the Mutual Defence Cooperation Agreement, which has been renewed each year since 1990, with an understanding it will remain in force indefinitely afterward unless either country gives a two-year notice.
