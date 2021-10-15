 
Friday October 15, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Encroachments removed

Lahore
October 15, 2021

LAHORE : The district administration carried out a massive anti-encroachment operation in various city localities here Thursday. Officials said the operation was carried out in Raiwind and Islampura. They said main bazaar Raiwind was completely cleared of encroachments. Similarly, a massive operation against encroachments was carried out in Islampura Bazaar by a special squad.

More From Lahore
More From Latest