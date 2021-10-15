Land retrieved

LAHORE : Following the orders of DIG Operations Sohail Ch, SP Cantt Essa Sukhera on Thursday launched an operation against land mafia in Batapur and retrieved 13-acre, 7-kanal and 4-marla land in Basin village.
The DIG operations said the area was given to an army officer under Army Welfare Scheme. A case was registered against the mafia members who attempted to occupy the land.
LAHORE : The district administration carried out a massive anti-encroachment operation in various city localities here...
LAHORE : The Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of a habeas corpus petition against the detention of Hafiz Saad...
LAHORE : Recognising Small Medium Enterprises as the backbone for economic activity in Pakistan, the European Union...
LAHORE: Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab has conducted two days advance first aid training for journalists at a local...
LAHORE : The head of US Mission in Pakistan, Chargé d’ Affaires Angela Aggeler visited Walled City of Lahore here...
LAHORE : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said that the Punjab government was taking...