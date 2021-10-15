Land retrieved

LAHORE : Following the orders of DIG Operations Sohail Ch, SP Cantt Essa Sukhera on Thursday launched an operation against land mafia in Batapur and retrieved 13-acre, 7-kanal and 4-marla land in Basin village.

The DIG operations said the area was given to an army officer under Army Welfare Scheme. A case was registered against the mafia members who attempted to occupy the land.