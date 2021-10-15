Brothers torture sister over property

LAHORE : A woman has allegedly been subjected to severe torture by her brothers for demanding her share in property in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The victim Nayab Bibi, 37, in her complaint before SP Iqbal Town said that her father died sometime ago. After his death, his brothers Imran and Mohsin banned her entry into the house. They would severely torture her for demanding a share in the inherited property. Police have registered a case against the suspects.

Lawyer’s car: A vehicle of a lawyer parked outside Aiwan-e-Adal fell down from a fork lifter of City Traffic Police here on Thursday.

The lawyers were infuriated over the incident on which Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) marked an inquiry into the matter. An advocate had parked a vehicle outside Lahore Civil Court. City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) maintained that he had parked it on a wrong side that was obstructing the flow of traffic. A traffic lifter lifted the vehicle and was trying to shift it at some other place when the vehicle lost balance and fell down. CTO said that they will look both factors including mechanical fault and human negligence during the inquiry. He also vowed to pay for the damages caused to the aggrieved citizen.

hit to death: A 27-year old man died after a train ran over him in the Dharampura area on Thursday. The victim identified as Shakir Ali was trying to cross railway crossing near Joray Pull Phattak when suddenly a train ran over him. The victim died on the spot. Police removed the body to morgue.

suspended: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has suspended Dr Muhammad Shahbaz, Senior Medical Officer, Government Teaching Hospital, Shahdara, with immediate effect over charges of alleged harassment of a female employee in the hospital. The SHC&MED issued the order in the wake of FIR filed by Iqra Naznin, Computer Operator, in Police Station, Shahdara, and a complaint filed by her before Secretary, SHC&ME Department. The accused was directed to report to the department forthwith.

fire: A fire broke out in an electrical unit of Shahdara Teaching Hospital here on Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Patients in the affected ward were evacuated. Relief work was hampered by heavy smoke. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Found dead: A 35-year old man was found dead on a greenbelt in the Shalimar area Thursday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. Body carrying no marks of bruises was shifted to the morgue.