Flour price may decrease by Rs17-20

LAHORE : The price of whole wheat flour is likely to come down by Rs17 to 20 per kg following successful talks between Chakki Owners Association and Food Directorate here on Thursday. The meeting with Director Food Punjab Umar Jahangir and Chakki Atta Owners Association was held with a view to formulating a procedure for releasing government wheat quota to Chakkis of different districts of Punjab.
In the meeting, guidelines were finalised in this regard which is being communicated to District Food Controllers for making arrangements for issuance of wheat quota.
Abdul Rehman, General Secretary, Lahore Atta Chakki Owners Association said with release of quota, price of whole wheat flour is expected to come down to Rs 65 per kg from Rs 82 to Rs 85 per kg.
