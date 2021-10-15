Police meeting reviews crime situation in city

Islamabad: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kousar Thursday chaired a meeting, held to review the crime situation in the city. SSP (Investigation) Ata Ur Rehman, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah, SP (Investigation), all zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of all the police stations attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the city.

The DIG awarded Rs25,000 cash and commendation certificate to SHO Industrial Area Adeel Shoukat for his performance, also appreciated the performance of AVLC and CIA. He also issued show cause notice to several officers showing poor performance.

Speaking on the occasion, the DIG warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against them. “We are servants of the citizens and their safety is our foremost priority,” he added.

He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes especially murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

The DIG asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner. He also directed the concerned officials to submit challans in the cases that had been pending since years and also submit a report in this regard to his office.

The DIG said that the investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in police could be restored. He strictly directed the officers concerned not to implicate any innocent in the case.

All officers should keep check and balance on their subordinate staff deputed for security purpose. He said that Almighty Allah asks us to protect right of others and it is our duty to ensure it and get inner satisfaction through our actions.