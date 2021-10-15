IGP visits house of injured sub-inspector

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday visited the house of an injured Sub-Inspector of Islamabad traffic police who got injured in a bid to foil dacoity attempt, a police spokesman said.
He said that, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Akram from Islamabad Traffic Police was performing his duty at Pindorra when he saw that two robbers were looting a vehicle on gunpoint. The traffic officer rushed to the scene and tried to overpower the robber following which they opened fire resulting bullet injury to the cop.
The IGP along with senior officers visited his house and presented him flowers bouquet. He also expressed well wishes for him and prayed for his early recovery. He said that the bravery shown by the officer was commendable as he not only saved lives of the citizen but held the accused.
Such officers were assets of police department, the police chief maintained. The IGP emphasized that he was proud of officials of Islamabad police force and committed to stand with them shoulder by shoulder in difficult time. He directed all officials to immediately visit their cops in case of listening about any disease or difficulty to them.
