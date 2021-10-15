Juniors training camp from today in Karachi

KARACHI: More than 20 players reported at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on Thursday for Pakistan’s training camp for Junior World Cup.

The remaining players, who were participating in KP league in Peshawar, will report on Friday (today), an official informed 'The News'.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 29 players for the camp, which will be supervised by Olympian Danish Kaleem.

The Junior World Cup is to be held from November 24 to December 5 in Bhubaneswar, India.

Danish said that it is the final training session of Pakistan juniors and training would be started from Friday (today) morning. The juniors will have two sessions everyday, morning and evening.

He said that during the final training session match practice, match plan and over all hockey skills would be focused. Physical fitness would also be given importance because the standard of physical fitness in the hockey world has made a difference between teams, he added.

Danish said that the players had been playing in domestic events. "We only have to tune them for the big international event," he said.

Different combinations would be tried and finalised during the camp, he said.

It may be noted here that England, Australia, and New Zeeland have withdrawn their teams from the Junior World Cup because of to quarantine rules in India.