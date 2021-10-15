Suleman, Mohsin score half-centuries in Cricket Associations Championship

LAHORE: Sindh’s Mohammad Suleman and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohsin Khan scored half-centuries at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on day two of the round four of the ongoing Cricket Associations Championship.

Suleman’s 62 helped Sindh finish eight runs ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after they had begun the day on 46. Sindh made 265 for six in 83 overs with Saim Ayub and captain Saifullah Bangash scoring 46 and 43, respectively.

The six wickets were shared equally between spinners Sajid Khan and Zohaib Khan.

Waqar Ahmed (39 off 77) and Mohsin (50 not out off 81) struck an 89-run opening stand before the former was dismissed by Ashiq Ali. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 101 for one in 29 overs when the play closed.

On Friday (today), Mohsin and Yasir will continue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s innings with the side 93 runs ahead.

At the Saeed Ajmal Academy Ground, Bilal Asif and Mohammad Irfan Jnr shared seven wickets between them as Northern were forced to follow-on by Central Punjab and were trailing by 116 in their second innings.

Northern were bowled out for 152 in 53 overs with Sarmad Hameed being the lone warrior with his 65-ball 52. Bilal took four wickets for 49 and Irfan sent three batters back to the pavilion.

In their second innings, Northern, thanks to an opening partnership of 95 between Mohammad Huraira (36) and Abdul Faseeh (59) had scored 103 for two in 40 overs.

At Sheikhupura’s Rana Naved ul Hasan Academy, Ali Usman’s four for 68 had Southern Punjab in a commanding position as Balochistan, following-on, were 155 runs behind.

Balochistan were bowled out for 250 in 72.5 overs in response to Southern Punjab’s imposing 452. Ali Waqas made 68 and wicketkeeper-batter Gulraiz Safdaf scored 48.

Captain Azeem Ghumman was not out on 35 in his side’s second innings and will be joined by Ali when Balochistan resume on 47 for one.

Scores in Brief:

Balochistan v Southern Punjab –Rana Naveed-ul-Hasan Academy Sheikhupura

Southern Punjab 452 for 4, 77 overs (Sharoon Siraj 171, Moinuddin 126, Yousuf Babar 71; Najeebullah Achakzai 2-75)

Balochistan 250 all out, 72.5 overs (Ali Waqas 68, Gulraiz Sadaf 48, Sanaullah 28, Azeem Ghumman 22; Ali Usman 4-68, Ali Shafiq 2-41) and 47-1, 15 overs (Azeem Ghumman 35 not out)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Sindh –Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 257 all out in 80.2 overs (Waqar Ahmed 51, Zohaib Khan 49; Ashiq Ali 5-98, Mohammad Asghar 2-84) and 101-1, 29 overs (Mohsin Khan 50 not out, Waqar Ahmed 39)

Sindh 265-6, 83 overs (Mohammad Suleman 62 not out, Saim Ayub 46, Saifullah Bangash 43, Usman Khan 29, Faraz Ali 27, Ammad Alam 26; Sajid Khan 3-85, Zohaib Khan 3-123)

Central Punjab vs Northern –Saeed Ajmal Academy Ground Faisalabad

Central Punjab 371 for 8, 83 overs (Junaid Ali 129, Ali Zaryab 62, Rizwan Hussain 55; Raza Hasan 6-155)

Northern 152 all out, 53 overs (Sarmad Hameed 52, Faizan Riaz 37 not out; Bilal Asif 4-49, Irfan Jnr 3-39) and 103-2, 40 overs (Abdul Faseeh 59, Mohammad Huraira 36; Mohammad Ali 2-19).