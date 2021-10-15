Nation disappointed by delay in LG polls, says JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Thursday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disappointed the nation by “showing leniency to the Sindh government” in connection with delimitations and delay in holding local bodies polls.

In reaction to the decision, he said granting another month to the provincial government to issue a notification in connection with amendments in laws on local bodies and delimitations was tantamount to supporting the Pakistan Peoples Party government in delaying the elections.

“The ECP ordered fixing the case for hearing if the Sindh government failed to issue the notice in one month,” he said, adding that showing such a level of leniency had disappointed the people of Karachi.

The JI leader said the government had been avoiding the local bodies elections under the influence of its feudal mindset. He demanded of the ECP to bind the government to hold the elections within the stipulated time, saying that the PPP government was using delay tactics.