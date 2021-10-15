 
Friday October 15, 2021
Two suicides

Karachi
October 15, 2021

Two people allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents on Thursday.

An elderly man ended his life by jumping off the rooftop of the Sarena Mobile Market in Sakhi Hassan. Police said the man was suffering from some skin disease.

Separately, a 17-year-old boy was found hanged at a cattle farm in Bhens Colony. Police said the deceased was suffering from mental illness and he hanged himself to death.

