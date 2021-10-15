Court orders exhumation of murdered teenager’s body for autopsy

A judicial magistrate on Thursday ordered the exhumation of the body of a teenager who had been allegedly killed by two policemen among three suspects after his kidnapping a year ago.

Police arrested three suspects -- constables Asad and Aurangzeb, and their civilian accomplice Naveed Shahzad -- for the kidnapping-cum-murder of 19-year-old Ali Raza.

South district judicial magistrate Sajid Ali Chang directed the director general of the Sindh health department to form a medical board for conducting a post-mortem on the victim to ascertain the actual cause of his death. He also asked the medical board to submit its report within 14 days.

According to the prosecution, Raza had gone missing from Shah Rasool Colony in Clifton on August 12, 2020. He was put on the list of the missing persons in the Sindh High Court following a petition by his family for his recovery.

It added that the suspects took Raza to Sakran in Balochistan where they murdered him in bushes at a deserted place. He added that they were nabbed later with the help of technology.

He said the police traced Shahzad from the cell phone of the victim. He added that the suspect’s location was found at the place where Raza’s cell phone had switched off.

He said the suspect was arrested from Pindigheb in Attock, Punjab, and during the initial interrogation, he confessed to killing Raza with the help of two policemen, who are brothers.