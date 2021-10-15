Remembering Umer Sharif

The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi will hold a condolence reference to reminisce about and pay homage to the country’s highly acclaimed comedian and artiste Umer Sharif at 7pm on Saturday, October 16 (tomorrow) at the Jaun Elia Lawn. Sharif’s family, friends and colleagues, politicians and prominent showbiz personalities will attend the event. Call 021-99213090-2 for more information.