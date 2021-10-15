Covid kills six more, infects another 590 in Sindh

Six more people have died due to Covid-19 and 590 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,520 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 18,323 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 590 people, or more than 3.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 6,190,425 tests, which have resulted in 463,838 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 21,257 people across the province are currently infected: 20,958 are in self-quarantine at home, 28 at isolation centres and 271 at hospitals, while 264 patients are in critical condition, of whom 21 are on life support.

He added that 814 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 435,061, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.7 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 590 fresh cases of Sindh, 145 (or 25 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 52 of the city’s new patients are from District South, 28 from District East, 26 from District Central, 19 from District Korangi, and 10 each from the Malir and West districts.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.