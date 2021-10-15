Two indicted in TikTokers murder case

A sessions court has framed charges on two accused for the murder of four people, including a woman, over their TikTok videos rivalry.

Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Saddam Hussain and Rehan Shah were killed in an early morning shooting near the Anklesaria Hospital in Garden on February 2.

The South additional district and sessions judge-IV, Faraz Ahmed Chandio, indicted the alleged shooter Abdul Rehman Khan, 30, for the quadruple murders and his friend Sawera, 18, for abetting the crime.

According to the charge sheet, CCTV footage had shown Rehman at 5am on the day of the incident waiting for the victims to arrive at a traffic signal near the Anklesaria Hospital. It added that the accused stopped the victims’ car, started a fight with Muskan, shoved her back into the car and then fired at all of them before fleeing on his motorcycle.

Investigators had collected nine spent 9mm bullet casings from the scene. Muskan and Hussain had died on the spot while the other two succumbed to injuries during treatment.

The investigation found that Muskan and Rehman were at odds after they had broken up and paired with Amir and Sawera respectively with whom they also made videos on TikTok.

The night before the murders, Rehman posted a video with Sawera from a restaurant on Do Darya. On that night, Muskan also posted a video with Amir from Hussain’s house.

Later that night, Muskan along with her three friends went to Sawera’s place and started a fight with her. Sawera informed Rehman about the incident who then phoned Muskan and hurled abuses at her. According to the investigators, Sawera provoked Rehman to kill them and also tried to destroy evidence to screen the offender.

After months of absconding, Rehman showed up before the court seeking pre-arrest bail in April. His application was denied and he was remanded in police custody for interrogation.

Sawera was granted bail in the case against a surety of Rs200,000. However, she was arrested a week after the incident after her call data record suggested her involvement in the murders.

Both the accused have denied the charges. The judge has ordered the prosecution to produce witnesses in the court on October 30 for recording their testimonies. The investigation officer has listed 28 witnesses in the charge sheet.