Governor wants verdict not accepting DNA evidence in rape case challenged

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has asked both the advocate general and prosecutor general of Sindh to immediately commence the lawful procedure to challenge the decision of the sessions court of not accepting the DNA evidence in the Mazar-e-Quaid 2008 rape case.

The governor has written separate letters to the advocate general and prosecutor general to pass on the instructions to this effect, it emerged on Thursday.

He mentioned in his letters that the decision of the sessions court did not conform to several related rulings given by the apex judiciary.

Ismail mentioned that women accounted for up to 54 per cent population of the country and their sense of insecurity had increased after the latest decision.

He said the general public had serious reservations against the session court’s judgment that did not accept the DNA evidence, stating that it did not carry sound evidentiary value.

The governor said the concerned social circles had contacted him to register a protest in this regard.

He urged the Sindh government to immediately adopt the lawful procedure to file an appeal against the judgment of the sessions court.