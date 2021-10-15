Police claim killing car snatcher in North Nazimabad

A suspected car snatcher was shot and killed in North Nazimabad on Thursday.
According to the police, two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to snatch a car from a citizen near Peoples Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Taimuria police station when police personnel carrying out routine snap checking in the area promptly responded and surrounded the suspects.
The suspects reportedly opened fire on the police as they tried to escape. In retaliation, the police also fired back, which killed one of the suspects. However, his accomplice managed to flee.
The police personnel also claimed to have seized a pistol and motorcycle. The suspect’s body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later shifted to a morgue for identification.
