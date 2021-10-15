 
Friday October 15, 2021
Forex reserves fall to $25.969bln

Business
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $25.969 billion in the week ended October 8 from $25.999 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased by $31 million to $19.138 billion. The reserves of commercial banks, however, inched up to $6.831 billion from $6.830 billion.

