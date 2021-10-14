Man kills mother over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: A man killed his mother over an issue of ‘Karo Kari’ on Wednesday in Nawabshah.
Reports said accused Rashid Khaskheli killed her 45-year-old mother Husna with an axe over the issue of ‘Karo Kari’ in Khair Shah Colony of Nawabshah. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and arrested the accused.
