Man kills mother over Karo-Kari

SUKKUR: A man killed his mother over an issue of ‘Karo Kari’ on Wednesday in Nawabshah.

Reports said accused Rashid Khaskheli killed her 45-year-old mother Husna with an axe over the issue of ‘Karo Kari’ in Khair Shah Colony of Nawabshah. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and arrested the accused.