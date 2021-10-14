Four killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Four people were killed in different incidents of firing in Shikarpur and Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Reports said two people, identified as Ghulam Qadir and Gulsheer, were killed and a passerby Ramzan Brohi injured in a firing incident during the ongoing feud between two groups of Jatoi clan over an issue of ‘Karo Kari’ in Lakhi Ghulam Shah of district Shikarpur.

The police shifted the bodies and injured to Shikarpur Hospital for medico-legal formalities, while they have arrested eight suspects of Jatoi clan. Meanwhile, a man, Waheed Ali Domki, resident of Jacobabad, was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Hyderabad. The police said the cause of killing had not yet been ascertained.

In another incident, a man, identified as Sahib Dino Pahor, was killed at Faizo Laro near Khanpur in Shikarpur district over ‘Karo Kari’. The police failed to arrest the accused, who had managed to escape.