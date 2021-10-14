Four policemen suspended over misbehaving with SALU student

SUKKUR: The SSP Khairpur has suspended four policemen, who had allegedly misbehaved with a student of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, on Tuesday.
Reports said the police personnel posted at the main gate of SALU had misbehaved with a student Sonaro Jatoi, when he wanted to enter the university. After the issue was raised, SSP Khairpur Malik Zafar Iqbal had taken notice of the incident and called the victim to meet him at his office on Wednesday to get the details. After getting information and finding the personnel guilty, the SSP Khairpur had immediately suspended all four of them, including Farzand Ali Makool, Muhammad Soomar Mangi, Seghar Ali Rind and Amanullah Mahar, and also ordered the DSP City to furnish an inquiry report within 24 hours.
